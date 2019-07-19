Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.75 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Tristate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Demas bought 1,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Hanna Casey bought 20,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,019,000 after acquiring an additional 670,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 131,522 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,345,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

