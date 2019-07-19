TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) VP Edward Griese Sells 1,396 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) VP Edward Griese sold 1,396 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $99,548.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Griese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Edward Griese sold 482 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $33,079.66.

On Monday, June 17th, Edward Griese sold 1,396 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $96,365.88.

On Monday, June 3rd, Edward Griese sold 482 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $30,525.06.

On Friday, May 17th, Edward Griese sold 1,396 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $85,156.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Edward Griese sold 482 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $30,607.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Edward Griese sold 1,403 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $83,057.60.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 141,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,706. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.89.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.65 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 12,851.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 162,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

