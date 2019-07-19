TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) vs. Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Head to Head Comparison

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Investar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Investar and TowneBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $78.21 million 3.03 $13.61 million $1.64 14.43 TowneBank $613.42 million 3.21 $133.79 million $1.98 13.79

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. TowneBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Investar has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Investar pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investar has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and TowneBank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. TowneBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Investar and TowneBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 0 4 0 3.00 TowneBank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Investar currently has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.98%. TowneBank has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.23%. Given Investar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Investar is more favorable than TowneBank.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 18.46% 9.03% 0.93% TowneBank 22.24% 9.31% 1.27%

Summary

TowneBank beats Investar on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other second mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. The company operates through a network of 24 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, cash management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, travel, and vehicle insurance services; medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 27, 2019, it operated 41 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

