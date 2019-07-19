Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 205.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 million and a P/E ratio of -38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Town Centre Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79).
Town Centre Securities Company Profile
Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.