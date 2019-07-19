Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 205.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 million and a P/E ratio of -38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Town Centre Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79).

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

