Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.99. Tower Resources shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 466,501 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

Tower Resources Company Profile (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

