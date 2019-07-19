Touchstar (LON:TST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.00

Touchstar PLC (LON:TST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 17300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.92.

Touchstar Company Profile (LON:TST)

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the airline, transport, logistics, and access control industries.

