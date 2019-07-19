Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) Receives $85.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.75.

In other Torchmark news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 290 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $25,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Shane Henrie sold 4,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $349,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,028 shares of company stock valued at $20,091,723. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth about $85,330,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Torchmark by 1,351.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 396,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 369,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Torchmark by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,529,000 after purchasing an additional 262,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Torchmark by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,820,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,192,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth about $15,770,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Torchmark stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 341,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46. Torchmark has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $92.42.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torchmark will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

