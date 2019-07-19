TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at CIBC

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ProMetic Life Sciences to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TMAC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.75.

Shares of TSE TMR opened at C$6.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.98 million and a P/E ratio of -31.59. TMAC Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.57 and a 12 month high of C$7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.14.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

