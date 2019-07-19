Timmons Gold (NASDAQ:ALO) Trading Down 2.2%

Timmons Gold Corp (NASDAQ:ALO)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88, approximately 8,342 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 179,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70.

Timmons Gold (NASDAQ:ALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

