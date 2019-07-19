Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Citigroup currently has $100.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TIF. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.21.

NYSE TIF opened at $93.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.46. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 12.90%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

In other news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $241,262.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,146.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 11,912 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,080,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,346,681 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 631.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

