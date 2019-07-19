ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.28 ($21.26).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

FRA:TKA opened at €11.44 ($13.30) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.41). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.94.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.