Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89.

In related news, CEO C Keith Cargill acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.83 per share, with a total value of $176,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,429.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $240,966.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.0% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $13,883,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fidelity Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush started coverage on LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

