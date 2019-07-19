Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.65 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 5.44%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Albert E. Smith sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,199 shares of company stock worth $7,363,363 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,366. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.