Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $7.03

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $7.03. Tellurian shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 56,018 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on TELL. Gabelli lowered Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 1,595.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 58.7% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,069,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,378,000 after buying an additional 1,135,798 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 692,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 631,100 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 100.0% during the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 376,699 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $1,915,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $1,680,000. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.