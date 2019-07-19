TagCoin Trading Down 15.2% This Week (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, TagCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. TagCoin has a market cap of $128,124.00 and $1.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TagCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002830 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00109862 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00067304 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TagCoin Coin Profile

TagCoin (CRYPTO:TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

TagCoin Coin Trading

TagCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TagCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TagCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

