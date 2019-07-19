SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. SYSCO posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

SYY traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.86. 1,390,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 163.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYSCO (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.