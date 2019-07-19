Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Nomura upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.47.

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.62. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $205,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,760. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,788,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,821,000 after buying an additional 1,317,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,414,000 after buying an additional 686,204 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,465,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,135.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,265,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,900 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 355,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

