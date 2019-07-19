Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Saleel Awsare Sells 635 Shares

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Saleel Awsare sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $20,243.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,285. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $51.67.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.30 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNA. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

