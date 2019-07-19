Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,968,000 after purchasing an additional 206,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 9.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,906,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 170,805 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,297,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

