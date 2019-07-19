Switcheo (SWTH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,970.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Switcheo has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $9,970.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

