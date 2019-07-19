Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BIOVF stock remained flat at $$20.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

