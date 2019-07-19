sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00008531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $5,004.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00288700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.67 or 0.01470084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00025671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00125907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000531 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 1,460,893 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

