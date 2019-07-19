Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €16.70 ($19.42) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Independent Research set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Suedzucker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.49 ($18.01).

SZU opened at €13.33 ($15.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23. Suedzucker has a 1-year low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 1-year high of €16.20 ($18.84). The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.50.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

