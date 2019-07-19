STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STVG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Wandisco in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get STV Group alerts:

STVG opened at GBX 343 ($4.48) on Monday. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 318 ($4.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 458 ($5.98). The company has a market capitalization of $134.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.47.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.