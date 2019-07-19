Stifel Nicolaus Increases Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $52.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.08.

NYSE:FLS opened at $51.39 on Monday. Flowserve has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $890.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $284,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

