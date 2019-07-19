Stephens Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Stephens restated their neutral rating on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We maintain our Equal-Weight rating. KEY POINTS: Positive Takeaways. Strong fees appear to be driven by “other” and mortgage sales that offset soft swap fees. Credit trends for consumer and commercial remain steady which drove lower-than-expected LLP expenses and represented $0.01 to consensus EPS. EOP commercial portfolio increased 5% YoY, a modest acceleration from recent range of 3%-4%.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$80.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $0.35 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Shares of SNV opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,131,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after acquiring an additional 223,494 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 77,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.