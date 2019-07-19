Steem Trading 15.1% Lower This Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bittrex, Bithumb and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $82.58 million and $1.09 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,517.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.53 or 0.02958725 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00742513 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020616 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 352,130,177 coins and its circulating supply is 335,156,083 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bithumb, RuDEX, Binance, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

