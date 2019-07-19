Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

SCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Steelcase has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $824.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steelcase news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Keane sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,115,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,270 shares of company stock worth $6,185,315. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,126,000 after acquiring an additional 432,754 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,511,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $29,625,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 44.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,284,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 396,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

