Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
SCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Steelcase has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
In other Steelcase news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Keane sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,115,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,270 shares of company stock worth $6,185,315. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,126,000 after acquiring an additional 432,754 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,511,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $29,625,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 44.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,284,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 396,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.
