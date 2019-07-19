Stavely Minerals (ASX:SVY) Stock Price Down 2%

Stavely Minerals Ltd (ASX:SVY)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), 121,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.17).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87.

About Stavely Minerals (ASX:SVY)

Stavely Minerals Limited, a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores early to advanced stage mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship projects include the Ararat and Stavely projects that are located to the east of the regional town of Glenthompson and west of the regional centre of Ararat, Victoria.

