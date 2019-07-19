SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 118,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $123,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

