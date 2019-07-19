Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $396,240.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56.

Shares of Square stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4,053.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 3.31. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

