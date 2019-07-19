Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SWX. Williams Capital raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

SWX stock opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $91.93.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.97 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $29,116.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $555,637. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 79,083 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 58,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 25.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

