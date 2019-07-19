Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) vs. Clarkston Financial (NASDAQ:CKFC) Head-To-Head Review

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Clarkston Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $86.86 million 3.28 $22.29 million $2.88 13.19 Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.64 $2.35 million N/A N/A

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkston Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Clarkston Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 25.13% 13.52% 1.22% Clarkston Financial 25.49% 14.00% 1.16%

Risk and Volatility

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarkston Financial has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Southern First Bancshares and Clarkston Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Clarkston Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through 10 retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; 2 retail offices located in Raleigh and Greensboro markets; and 1 retail office located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Clarkston Financial

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

