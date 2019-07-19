Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.49

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $3.69. Sorl Auto Parts shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SORL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.69 million. Sorl Auto Parts had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, analysts expect that Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL)

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

