Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.49

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $3.69. Sorl Auto Parts shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SORL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL)
SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.
