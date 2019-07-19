Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.19

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and traded as high as $43.99. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 23,677 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

