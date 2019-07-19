Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $757,960.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 14,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $757,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Michael Arntz sold 10,945 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $523,171.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Smartsheet by 240.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

