Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.78.
WORK opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.
