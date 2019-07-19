Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.78.

WORK opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

In other Slack news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv-A L.P. Ah sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $115,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $84,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,908,311 shares of company stock worth $267,290,507.

