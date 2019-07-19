SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Town Sports International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 32,755 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $2,011,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 698,987 shares in the company, valued at $42,917,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 7,166 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $437,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,389 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SkyWest by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. 177,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.64. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

