SingularityNET (AGI) Price Hits $0.0261

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $775,991.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Binance. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00278768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.01482712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025066 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00123151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Binance, Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

