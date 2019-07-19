Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.29

Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 422216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17.

About Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

