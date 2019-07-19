SIG’s (SHI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

SIG (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 140.71 ($1.84).

SIG stock opened at GBX 125.90 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.49. SIG has a 1 year low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.73 million and a P/E ratio of 41.97.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

