Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.22

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and traded as high as $19.02. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 30,699 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $989.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.32. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

