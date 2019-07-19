SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.82. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 357 shares traded.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.39 million for the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

