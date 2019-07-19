Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SFLY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Shutterfly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.83.

NASDAQ SFLY opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04. Shutterfly has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.06. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $324.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterfly will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shutterfly news, VP Jason Sebring sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $157,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher North sold 26,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,946.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,315.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,160 shares of company stock worth $3,862,303 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Shutterfly by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 33,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

