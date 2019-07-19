Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Viewray from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Paylocity to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $73.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 21,370 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,499,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,038.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 25,697 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $1,900,293.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,176,979 shares of company stock valued at $77,618,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,203,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,197,000 after buying an additional 138,218 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after buying an additional 393,710 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 8.5% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 823,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after buying an additional 64,385 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 763,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

