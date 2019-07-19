Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior Housing Properties Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT which owns senior living communities; office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics, and biotech laboratory tenants; as well as wellness centers. “

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SNH opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $266.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.21 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,475,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,444,000 after purchasing an additional 92,108 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,664,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,624,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after acquiring an additional 672,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,176,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after acquiring an additional 324,233 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.