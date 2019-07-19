Scry.info (DDD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $696,585.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Scry.info has a market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $696,585.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00284175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.41 or 0.01466320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00025239 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00123265 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info’s launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.