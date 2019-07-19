Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Up 1.4%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.52, 399,273 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,331,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million.
About Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
