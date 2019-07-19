Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Up 1.4%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.52, 399,273 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,331,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 78,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

