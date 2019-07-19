Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.64. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 120 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I had a net margin of 63.14% and a return on equity of 18.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandridge Mississippian Trust I stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

