Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €100.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €128.80 ($149.77).

SAF opened at €129.95 ($151.10) on Monday. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €126.81.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

